It is not summer without it Temptation Island for the loved ones of the genre. The famous program of Channel 5 is going to be back on the air in a few weeks with always running Filippo Bisciglia ready to question couples on the vicissitudes of the village. Both in the normal and vip editions, there are not a few couples who broke up after the experience.

Source: Mediaset

From Flavio Zerrella and Roberta Mercurio to Ilaria Teolis and Massimo Colantoni, passing through Ludovica Valli and Fabio Ferrara. Let’s try, therefore, to make a rundown of the couples who, unfortunately, after the experience atIs Morus Relais they said goodbye. The last edition did not bring too much havoc, except for some push and pull like the one between Antonella Elia and Pietro Delle Piane, or between Sofia Calesso and Alessandro Medici, or Valeria Liberati and Ciavy. Here are all the couples “burst” instead in previous editions.

Source: Google

Roberta Mercurio and Flavio Zerrella: were the most loved protagonists of the first edition of the reality show. They came out of the experiment together but after some time their paths separated. She has just become a mother, he will soon become a father.

Nunzia Sansone and White Archangel: engaged for 13 years they participated in 2019 but immediately the problems emerged. After 2 fires of confrontation, a push and pull at the end they said goodbye.

Source: Google

Ludovica Valli and Fabio Ferrara: the couple born to Men and Women decided to test their love in Temptation Island but the journey into feelings put an end to their story.

Valeria Vassallo and Roberto Ranieri: engaged for 2 years they showed up in 2016 where he immediately had a Latin lover attitude. This way was not accepted by her who decided to leave him.

Temptation Island, the other couples who broke up

Amedeo Andreozzi and Alessia Messina: another couple born to Men and Women who participated in 2015 where their story began to waver so much that a month after closing they said goodbye. Coming to the most recent it is almost impossible not to remember couples like Anna Ascione and Gennaro Mauro, or the son of Pippo Franco Gabriele with Silvia Tirado. Among the VIPs there are the couple Serena Enardi with Pago, Nathaly Caldonazzo with Andrea Ippoliti. All former couples after the vicissitudes that have been in the resort.