In the last few hours the gossip that has exploded between has been making a lot of noise Mirko Brunetti and Greta Rossettiformer protagonists of Temptation Island. According to the latest rumours, it seems that the couple is experiencing a period of crisis following the meeting between Mirko and Perla at an event during Milan Fashion Week.

Mirko Brunetti and Greta Rossetti in crisis? According to the latest rumors, it would seem so. It all started when Mirko and Perla they met at an event organized during Milan Fashion Week. Following the gossip that exploded about him, Mirko Brunetti clarified that he and Perla met at the event in a completely casual manner.

These were the words that the former protagonist of Temptation Island released on his Instagram page:

Guys here I am. I took some time because it’s a situation that doesn’t make me feel good, in fact I’m pissed off about it and my priority was to clarify the situation with Greta and make her understand the simplicity of the dynamics of what happened. Also for Greta, I made sure not to go to the event at the same time as Perla precisely to avoid misunderstandings and gossip and I would never have imagined having to justify anything like this.

And, continuing with his speech, Mirko Brunetti he then added:

If this is enough to create doubts about me, after I agreed to dinners and outings with EX and still defended her at my expense, that’s fine. However, once again, I feel like I can stand tall. I open and close parentheses, the story with Perla ended together with Temptation Island. Anyone who wants to fuel anything else, know that they do so in bad faith and for convenience

Temptation IslandGreta Rossetti responds to Mirko Brunetti: “He filled me with lies”

Following the words released by Mirko Brunetti on Instagram, the response did not take long to arrive Greta. The former temptress of Temptation Island she showed real fury and lashed out harshly at her boyfriend. This is what Greta revealed regarding this story: