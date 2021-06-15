In these hours Francesco Chiofalo has made a lot of talk about himself because of some statements about women who, according to him, should not go around half naked and then get angry if someone looks at them “too much”. In the discussion, however, Guendalina Canessa intervened, denying the boy’s participation in Men and Women.

“With the excuse of summer they go around half naked“

he commented in these hours Francesco Chiofalo, pointing the finger at all of those women that according to him yes would dress in a manner provocative deliberately but that, if you look or whistle, if the would take.

Needless to say, its words they quickly did the around the web and they brought “Lenticchio” at the center of a lit. controversy. Among the many that are intervened to point the finger at him there is also Guendalina Canessa, which under a post Instagram has heavily attacked the man.

The former gieffina, however, it also has denied the news that a September Francesco will become the new tronista of Men is Women.

Francesco Chiofalo: the truth behind men and women

Read also: Temptation Island The Couples Journey Today

There controversy born around Francesco Chiofalo he has done a lot to discuss and in these hours too Guendalina Canessa she lashed out at the former face of Temptation Island.

Below a post that talked about the boy, in fact, the woman encouraged Chiofalo to take a break from Instagram, pointing out that he can no longer see hers “Big face redone”.

After you have it accused to be resorted to excessive way to surgery, however, the woman also has “Unmasked” the Roman personal trainer on the question relating to Men and women.

From some day, in fact, it is rumored that a September man could be the new tronista but, apparently, true there is little! Responding to a user who pulled out the question, in fact, Canessa spoke of one “news not true“. In short, Chiofalo does not will rise on the throne? we hope to find out soon!