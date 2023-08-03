Eugenio Colombo dated the temptress: here’s what he said about her

Greta Rossetti was undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of Temptation Island. The temptress managed to win the heart of Mirko Brunetti, who entered the program to solve problems with his girlfriend Perla. Over the past few hours a former protagonist of Men and women he revealed that he had dated Greta and the words spent towards the temptress did not go unnoticed.

Eugenio Colombo and Greta Rossetti they had a date. To make public the news was the former protagonist of Men and women who in an interview with ‘Di Più Tv’ let himself go to some revelations about temptress. Let’s find out together what his words were.

In the interview released to the well-known newspaper, Eugenio Colombo revealed that the temptress, now engaged to Mirko Brunetti, has always been interested in the world of entertainment. These were her words.

She works in the family business as an accountant but has always been attracted to show business. In short, she is a dreamer but with her feet firmly planted on the ground.

And, continuing, Eugene Colombo he expressed himself on Greta Rossetti with these words:

There was an attraction between us, a harmony, it was a beautiful relationship. Greta is very sweet, she is a good girl, even if she is physically very showy.

But that’s not all. In the interview with ‘Di Più Tv’, Eugenio Colombo also commented on the relationship born within the village of Temptation Island between Greta and Mirko. These were his words about it: