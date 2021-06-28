According to some recent rumors between Francesco Chiofalo and Drusilla Gucci would be born of the tender. In these hours, the former face of Temptation Island has clarified the subject, revealing how things really are.

In the last edition ofIsland of the Famous the public has known Drusilla Gucci, grandson of founder of the homonymous fashion house. The girl had collected a huge following but it really had been proven give her conditions where she and her companions lived in Honduras and, after having lost many pounds, he had decided not to stop on beach on which she had arrived after having been deleted.

These days though, it is returned to talk about her home of a particular flirt that was attached to her. According to some indiscretions, in fact, the nice model would be dating Francesco Chiofalo, former face of Temptation Island.

Read also: Temptation Island: Chiofalo against Fiordelisi and her father

But how are things really between the two? The personal trainer wanted to do clarity!

Is Francesco Chiofalo with Drusilla Gucci?

To raise i suspicious on the matter had been Deianira Marzano. The woman, in fact, had noticed a beauty case female in one of the stories of Chiofalo and had shared hers discovery with his many followers.

The popular columnist, however, shortly after he had told to have received a call from someone close to Chiofalo who had them confessed that the necessaire belonged to Drusilla Gucci!

Recently the two directly concerned yes they are often shown together it’s the same Francis, in a comment in the post on the Insta News page, he confirmed the attendance with the ex shipwrecked.

“I confirm, we are there knowing! “

said the young, speaking of a strong interest towards the girl.

“I have also met his mother but I prefer to go with the feet of lead because I am recently left with Antonella “.

revealed Chiofalo, thus formalizing its history with the grandson of Guccio Gucci. If they are roses …