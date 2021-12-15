Once again the world of football has joined with that of TV. Specifically, we are talking about Armando Sanchez, who in these hours has been compared to Katerina Safarova, a model known in the gossip column for her participation in “La Isla de le Tentaciones”, the Spanish version of “Temptation Island”.

Like the most avid football fans they know for Alexis Sanchez, Chilean striker who plays in Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, the last year was not easy due to the numerous The forward, after months spent fighting with accidents, however, he finally scored his first goal of the season against Cagliari.

Even as regards his private life, however, they seem to be there important news. The man, in fact, seems to have found love with one beautiful model, ex of one of his colleague.

We are talking about Katerina Safrova, who according to the South American tabloid press would have stolen the player’s heart.

Temptation Island: former temptress along with Sanchez

According to the reporter Cecilia Gutierrez, who also released the first photos of the couple, Alexis Sanchez, after he closed his story with the model Anna Modler, he would already have found love again; always with one beautiful girl.

We are talking about the Russian model Katarina Safarova, which in the past it has long been linked to Neymar. The beautiful 22-year-old strikes everyone thanks to her statuesque physicist and his incredible charm, although she and the Brazilian footballer never came out officially but said they were just friends.

The woman made herself known for her participation in various reality shows, as “La Isla de le Tentaciones”, the Spanish version of “Temptation Island”.

It seems that she and the Chilean have met a Milan and have continued dating until recently “Romantic getaway” made a Barcelona. In short, it seems that even the striker of Inter was bewitched by its beauty … And who knows if the two, sooner or later, will come out into the open officially as a couple!