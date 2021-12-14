Temptation Island 2021 gave the public a lot of emotions and, in fact, the six couples who tested their relationships were very followed by viewers. Although someone stayed together and others said goodbye, however, it seems that beautiful ties were born at Is Morus Relais, which will lead the former competitors to see each other again soon!

In the summer of 2021, as per regulation, six couples took part in Temptation Island, he decided. admitting their relationship to the test and figuring out if things could be fixed or if that was the case say goodbye forever.

Has anyone actually managed to “to save” their own story while others are leave you, not without some controversy. I am talking, for example, of Manuela Carriero who fed up with her relationship with Stefano Sirena and of his betrayals he decided to start a story with Luciano Punzo, with which today he is really happy.

Also the Apulian basketball player, however, he consoled himself with the single who wooed him and, in fact, today he is engaged to Federica Cleo. The same happened to Alessandro Autera, very happy with the single Carlotta, while Jessica Mascheroni (with whom he had entered the program) did not continue acquaintance with Davide Basolo, even though she seemed very interested in him.

Claudia and Ste, thanks to the program, they realized they loved each other and thus saved their relationship, getting married a few months ago. Also Alessio and Natascia had gone out together but, shortly after, they said goodbye.

Valentina Nulli Augusti, after the betrayal of Thomas Eletti, she broke up with him, even though it seems like he has long tried to reconnect with his ex. Floriana and Federico, instead, they dated and still are today.

The Canale 5 reality show, however, also gave the participants a gift beautiful friendships and, as announced in these hours by Manuela Carriero, she and some former competitors are ready to meet again!

Temptation Island: New Year’s Eve together for former competitors

“Preparations New Year’s… Everyone in Rome “,

wrote these hours Manuela Carriero in a story in which comrade Luciano Punzo, Natascia Zagato, Floriana Angelica and Federico Rasa appear, all connected by video call.

With them there is also Luca Mancini (former tempter of the same edition) and a girl named Alessia followed on social networks by both Manuela and Floriana but who did not take part in the reality show. In short, the group will meet at New Year’s in order to pass the last day of 2021 together… And we can’t wait to find out, through their stories, how it will go!

