The new edition of Temptation Island is missing less and less and the names of the competitors who will take part in the reality show at the end of the month are also coming out. The first two to be presented were Claudia and Ste.

TO end of month the new edition of Temptation Island will begin to air. Despite the rumors, which gives months talk about the possible participation in the program of famous couples such as Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli is Rosalinda Cannavò and Andrea Zenga, only ordinary people will be those who will participate in the reality.

Leading the program will be Filippo Bisciglia, which has been carrying on for years now show, and finally in these hours they started come out the first names of participants.

The video of presentation was posted on the main accounts of the show produced by Maria De Filippi and tells about the relationship between Claudia is Ste, the first two to take part in Temptation Island.

Temptation Island: first couple presented

Read also: Sanremo 2021: the new scenography unveiled

There first pair to be presented officially for this season of Temptation Island is the one composed of Claudia and Ste. The two young people boys, in fact, they will be one of six pairs who will take part in the ninth edition of the reality show Channel 5.

Claudia, of 26 years, is from 4 and a half with Ste and it should have to marry with him on August 1st of last year but, because of the pandemic, had to give up wedding. For this reason decided to participate in the program with partner.

“I wrote to Temptation Island because in the last year things have not gone very well between us and with the arrival of the marriage I have some fears “.

says the woman in video.

“I want to do them to understand for the umpteenth time the safety that I have of mine feeling and the will that I have of marry her “.

he commented instead Ste. What will happen to the two onIsland of love?