Monday 26th June Temptation Island opened its doors again after a two-year absence. Great success for Maria De Filippi’s program which for its first episode recorded a real audience record. In these days Philip Bisciglia, host of the program since its first edition, gave a long interview to the weekly ‘Chi’ where he revealed some background on the broadcast. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Filippi Bisciglia is undoubtedly one of the most loved characters on Italian television. As already anticipated, these days the conductor Of Temptation Island gave an interview to ‘Chi’, the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini, where he revealed some background on the most loved show ever.

Among the many, Filippo Bisciglia revealed the reason so he can’t talk too much at bonfires. These were his words about it:

Other times I just can’t talk. There are some times when the guy on duty tells me something. Then the woman on duty, after an hour, tells me the exact opposite of what she heard before.

And, continuing, the host of Temptation Island he then added:

Since I am the confidant, I have to shut up. Then at the confrontation bonfires we’ll see, but I can’t speak and, above all, I mustn’t judge.

So during the bonfires, Filippo Bisciglia must show himself the most impartial possible in telling the stories of the protagonist couples.

This is his characteristic of being discreetIt also carries very pairs of Temptation Island to confide in him. On more than one occasion, in fact, Filippo has shown that he is a person who is ready to to support boyfriends and girlfriends who decide to participate in the program.