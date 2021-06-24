The new edition of Temptation Island is getting closer and closer. The management, also this year, is entrusted to Filippo Bisceglia, who will be in charge of guiding the couples for the journey into feelings. To the microphones of TV Sorrisi e Canzoni, the conductor made some revelations on the format. Filippo has exposed, among other things, which are the couples who will officially participate in the reality show.

The protagonists of the next edition, in fact, had already been announced on the official social profiles of the program. This the list of faces who will make up the cast of Temptation Island: Claudia and Ste, Valentina and Tommaso, Manuela and Stefano, Jessica and Alessandro, Natascia and Alessio and, finally, Floriana and Federico.

Philip said, a few days after the start of the format, these words to microphones of the weekly: “The format is what you know and the mechanisms the same. But the thing that always makes the program new are the couples and the motivations that push them to participate. A highlight is when couples land in the village. They do not imagine it, but I am the most excited because after having studied and discovered everything about them I find them in front of me for the first time “.

As for the couple problems which will be more evident in this year’s edition, Filippo has no doubt. The greatest difficulty that the couples listed above face is that of Age difference.

Here is the opinion of Bisceglia on new competitors: “There have always been age differences and they are talked about a lot. But it never happened that a woman was with a boy 20 years younger. It will cause a lot of discussion. Jealousy is the order of the day. Then there are the shortcomings: some girls no longer feel loved. While in two cases the coexistence has put the relationship in crisis. One couple, in particular, suffered months of lockdown ”.