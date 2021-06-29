Tomorrow the new season of Temptation Island will finally debut. Waiting for the 2021 edition of the dating show to begin, so, the host Filippo Bisciglia has released a series of statements on his upcoming new adventure and, in doing so, he also talked about Maria De Filippi and her essential role.

We recently met the six pairs that this year will get involved to find out if theirs love story really important as they hope. Once again at the conduction of the beloved reality show by Channel 5 was reconfirmed Filippo Bisciglia, which for years has become a real one reference for program competitors.

According to the rumors during resumed there would be no lack of drawbacks: a tornado delayed everything, one of the engaged would have done coming out and one would have crossed the barriers of the village to get to his girlfriend, doing so delete from the game.

Read also: Temptation Island, the drama of Filippo Bisceglia

Recently just the conductor he talked about what awaits him this year and, in doing so, he also has revealed some background on Maria De Filippi, who owns the house of production which deals with the reality.

Filippo Bisciglia talks about Maria De Filippi

“Maria works 25 hours a day“

told Filippo Bisciglia, in an interview released in these days, in which he spoke of the program who, shortly, will see it at conduction.

“Maria is always here I’m, even if it is a Rome also of night”.

revealed the former gieffino, which from the beginning has been strongly wanted by the wife of Maurizio Costanzo which, apparently, is ubiquitous.

Although from far and without being intrusive, in short, it seems that Maria you watch over its program and who is part of it, becoming for everyone “A sure hand on the shoulder”. It was she, in fact, the first to to believe in program and still tries to be today constantly updated on the evolution that the stories of the protagonists.