The new edition of Temptation Island will finally debut on Canale 5 on Wednesday 30 June. Everything is ready for the return of the reality show and at the conduction we will find Filippo Bisciglia again, who in these hours, told about some changes in the new season of the beloved program!

At the end of the month, to the delight of thousands of fans, will finally come back Temptation Island, reality show produced by Maria De Filippi which every year holds a large slice of the public glued to the tv.

The six pairs who will take part in the ninth edition have been featured in these days and, thus, the viewers have already been able to know Floriana and Federico, Jessica and Alessandro, Manuela and Stefano, Claudia and Ste, Natascia and Alessio and Valentina and Tommaso.

Precisely with regard to the latter two Filippo Bisciglia a revealed, in a recent interview with Tv Smiles and Songs, some interesting background. A Age difference like theirs, which are divided from 19 years, has never been brought into the reality.

Temptation Island: record for two competitors

This year, for the first time, a Temptation Island a woman will participate girlfriend with a boy much more young her. The conductor commented on this news Filippo Bisciglia.

“Only one had ever happened woman were with a boy of 20 years younger. It will do a lot to discuss”.

he in fact explained the former gieffino, revealing that the jealousy will be atagenda.

“Then there are the shortcomings: some girls they no longer feel love. While in two cases the domestic partnership has put the report. One couple, in particular, endured the months of lockdown “.

he added then, also revealing that for him the moment landing on the island for him it is the most exciting of all.

“Not it imagine, but I am the most excited because after having studied is discovered all of them I find them front for the first time”.

In short, the conductor is looking forward to the program be broadcast… e we too!