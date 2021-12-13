As we all know by now, the extension of Big Brother Vip will include the entry into the House of new Vippos. While the public is waiting to find out who will leave the reality show, in fact, we have already begun to talk about possible new entries and among these there would also seem to be Filippo Bisciglia.

The Big Brother Vip it will not end tonight, 13 December, but will last until March 2022. In the Cinecittà House, the Vppos were invited to decide whether to stay or whether leave the program and, apparently, there will be many who will choose the latter option.

THE new competitors that will help the reality show to last another three months have already entered and, in fact, a few weeks ago we saw crossing the Red Door Maria Monsè and Patrizia Pellegrino (the latter already eliminated), Giacomo Urtis and Valeria Marini (in the role of a single competitor) and Biagio D’Anelli.

But that’s not all, because in the coming months there will be many who will do theirs entrance; for now there are many indiscretions and, according to some, the Vippons who will enter in the next few days would also Filippo Bisciglia.

Temptation Island: Filippo Bisciglia arrives at GF Vip?

According to what has been admitted by those directly involved, there will be many to leave the House tonight. Aldo Montano and Manuel Bortuzzo, in fact, they’ve already made it known that they want to go out to enjoy family celebrations, as well as Carmen Russo and Manila Nazzaro, who can’t wait to hug their children again.

Also Katia Ricciarelli he might quit the game and tonight we’ll find out if anyone else is saying goodbye to the show. In the meantime, however, we continue to talk about new entries and among these the name of Filippo Bisciglia. Will the man enter Alfonso Signorini’s program? Here are the words of the partner Pamela, who, interviewed by SuperGuidaTv, explained how things stand.

“Filippo is a very type expansive and I would see it well in role of columnist. As a competitor he had already participated in Big Brother and right now, considering the professional growth, it would be fun to see him in as a columnist“. It might interest you: Filippo Bisciglia talks about his illness

Camassa said, thus denying the hypothesis of Filippo’s participation in the reality show Alfonso Signorini. Too bad, because many would have been enthusiastic about the idea!