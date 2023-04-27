Hours of fear for a former competitor of Temptation Island, one of the summer reality shows offered by Canale 5 and is also one of the favorite programs of the Mediaset public who are passionate (and even fond of) couples and competitors who, in Sardinia, put their love stories to the test. We are talking about Speranza Capasso who with Alberto Maritato was one of the protagonists of an old edition.

The two recently became parents for the first time: the couple had a daughter, little Antonia. In the past few hours, however, fans have become worried by not seeing more stories or images on Instagram and, therefore, Alberto explained what had happened. “Already tonight we were in the hospital and we had the results of the tests and he had all altered them, let’s say – he wrote on social media -. The values ​​were totally altered, the white blood cells very high therefore a sign of a great inflammation. Following a gynecological visit, we then had to come urgently to the Polyclinic of Naples. As soon as we arrived at the emergency room, the picture was immediately clear and she had to be hospitalized immediately “.

Then he added: “I’m only updating you now because I arrived exhausted both physically and mentally. Speranza has a very bad infection and she is undergoing important treatments. Let’s wait to see how she responds to all of this. She is very strong and will overcome everything. The thing that hurts me the most is her star far from Antonia. We love you and look forward to seeing you home soon.”