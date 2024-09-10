Temptation Island 2024: previews and couples of the first episode, September 10

Tonight, Tuesday 10 September 2024, at 9:30 pm on Canale 5 the first episode of Temptation Island (Autumn 2024) will air, the docu-reality hosted by Filippo Bisciglia. Also this year, couples without children in common and not married, will put their love to the test, living for 21 days apart in a luxury resort in the company of tempting singles. At the end of the 21 days (but also during the journey), the couples will meet to decide whether to leave the program together or go out separately. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews

During the first episode we will meet the 7 couples “in the competition”. We will start with a crackling episode full of surprises and new emotions. The protagonists of this new journey into feelings, as mentioned, are 7 unmarried couples with no children in common, ready to test the nature of their relationship.

“Will I be able to understand if he/she is the right person for my happiness?” “Is life as a couple the life I want? These are just some of the questions that most frequently occur to the protagonists. The moment of truth is revealed at the bonfire, the symbolic place of the docu-reality, where Filippo Bisciglia with respect and empathy says the fateful phrase “I have a video for you” and delivers to the recipient unpublished images that can strengthen or compromise feelings.

Temptation Island (Fall 2024): Couples

Who are the couples of Temptation Island (Fall 2024)? In total we will see seven couples face the journey of feelings. Couples and tempters will land tonight in Sardinia, at the Is Morus Relais resort. A paradise in the south of the island where for 21 days tempters and temptresses will try in every way to question the relationships of the competing couples. In fact, the couples will separate from tonight, staying in two different villages. Let’s find out who the couples are: Diandra, 37 years old and Valerio, 44 ​​years old, engaged for 7 and a half years; Titty, 24 years old and Antonio, 27 years old, engaged for 3 years; Mirco, 31 years old and Giulia, 30 years old, engaged for 9 years; Anna, 27 years old and Alfred, 25 years old, engaged for 1 year and 9 months; Fabio, 35 years old and Sara, 22 years old, engaged for 1 year; Alfonso 25 years old and Federica 20 years old, engaged for 8 years; Michele 28 years old and Millie 25 years old, engaged for 1 year and 10 months.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Temptation Island (Autumn 2024) live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Tuesday evenings at 9:30 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to watch and rewatch various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.