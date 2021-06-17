We had known them a few years ago, thanks to their participation in Temptation Island. The two, who had attracted a lot of controversy within the reality show, have recently announced that they are expecting their first child. We are talking about Oronzo Carinola and Valentina De Biasi.

In the edition of 2018 of Temptation Island the audience of Channel 5 had known, among other couples, Valentina De Biasi and Oronzo Carinola. The two had done a lot talk about them because of their relationship really particular.

All ‘Is Morus Relais, in fact, Valentina had appeared a lot Jack from her man while he admitted he had “women’s disease“, Which led him to betray her often. Despite the various ups and downs addressed in the reality, however, in the end the girl had decided to give to hers partner a second chance and, so, the two were gone out together.

Some time ago Deianira Marzano had spoken of a possible pregnancy of the De Biasi which, however, he had denied. Today, however, the young woman announced on her own social to really be in sweet waiting.

Temptation Island: Valentina and Oronzo soon parents

Posting one click that portrays them smiling while holding an ultrasound scan Oronzo Carinola and Valentina De Biasi in these hours they have announced that they are waiting for theirs eldest son.

“The emotions the most beautiful are the ones you can’t explain…”

wrote the man on his profile.

“Yes we are so happy for what is there happening and we really feel a lot lucky.

We look forward to experiencing this fully our new love. A love and a bond that he will not have never ending“.

echoed the mate which, apparently, he seems to have found again the love and the stability with his fiance. In short, for them too Temptation Island was essential: now the two are ready to enlarge their family!