It seems that one of the couples protagonists of the program lied to the production

Temptation Island it hasn’t started yet and some rumors are already circulating that are intriguing the many fans of the program. In fact, during the last few news emerged that one of the protagonist couples of this new edition lied to the production. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

fans of Temptation Island they are no longer in the skin. Maria De Filippi’s program will enter the homes of Italians starting from Monday 26 June and these days the various promos broadcast are revealing the couples protagonists of this new edition. But in these hours one of them has found herself at the center of a sensational gossip. Let’s find out who it is together.

As already anticipated, in the course of the last few hours the news has emerged according to which one of the protagonist couples of the new edition of Temptation Island have lied to production. Who are we talking about? According to rumors, it seems that the couple concerned is the one formed by Alessia Bottle and Davide Rosati.

To make public the rumor that is circulating in these hours was Alessandro Rosica. These were the words ofgossip expert on this much-talked-about story:

Alessia and Davide are from my country and they invented the betrayal. Before leaving they told everyone to be calm because it was all fake to go on TV.

Despite the insistence of the gossip, it must be said that at the moment it is only a rumor that has not yet been confirmed or denied. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further news regarding this story that is affecting everyone. Meanwhile, fans of Temptation Island have started the countdown and are looking forward to next week to find out what will happen in the plan. We will certainly see some good ones.