The accident dates back to last July 15: this is how the Temptation Island tempter is now

In these last hours the name of Daniel Schiavon returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to the latest news, it seems that the tempter of this new edition of Temptation Island was involved in a road accident in Rome. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Daniele Schiavon is one of the tempters of the new edition of Temptation Island. We recall that Daniele was also a former suitor of Men and womenas well as the choice of the former tronista Giulia Quattrociocche. As already anticipated, in the last few hours the news has emerged according to which Daniele Schiavon was involved in a road accident in Rome.

According to the site ‘FanPage’, the accident traffic of which the former suitor became the protagonist took place last July 15 on the Via Aurelia, in Rome. Apparently due to a collisionthe car in which Daniele was traveling overturned several times.

Fortunately, none of the people involved in the accident are in danger of life. The tempter of Temptation Island he was traveling with two other boys when, due to a rear-end collision, the machine she overturned. The intervention of some passersby was fundamental, who immediately rescued the people involved in the accident, who were then taken to hospital.

As already mentioned, none of the people involved are in danger of life. As for the health conditions of Daniele Schiavon, it seems that the former suitor Of Men and women he was very shaken by what happened and that he still has pains in his head and neck. At the moment the tempter of Temptation Island he preferred to remain silent and did not release any statement regarding what happened.