There have been many Temptation Island competitors who have made themselves known to the public in recent years but, one of the most discussed, is definitely Massimo Colantoni. The man recently made a comeback because of the song he released, which features several digs for his ex!

Tomorrow the ninth edition of Temptation Island but, in the meantime, many of the former reality contestants continue to to be talked about.

In these hours to return to the fore has been Massimo Colantoni, who had participated in the reality a couple of years ago with his then girlfriend Ilaria Teolis.

After a long period of crisis the two had said goodbye just to Temptation Island, during the typical confrontation bonfire of program. To do degenerate there situation between the two he had also been the boy’s interest towards the single Sonia Onelli with which, however, things were not go well.

However, it seems that Colantoni regretted saying goodbye to mate and, in fact, in these days he has published a single that seems just dedicated to her!

Massimo Colantoni: is he dedicated to his ex?

Recently i many followers of Massimo Colantoni they noticed that on his social account all the contents published over the years and had given way to the announcement of a upcoming news.

A few days ago, well, finally the man has the silence broken, releasing her first single. It is called ‘We were’ and appears to contain a number of phrases is references dedicated to his ex Ilaria. The piece was then published on June 27, which is precisely the date of birthday of Teolis.

Che Colantoni, now that his relationship with Sonia is failed, is trying to win back his ex? She, who actually is happily engaged, will yield at advance of his ex getting back with him?