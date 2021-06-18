Despite criticism, controversy and a series of ups and downs, Francesca Cipriani’s new relationship continues to go well. The girl, however, in her recent host at RTL 102.5 said she still doesn’t feel ready to test her love on Temptation Island!

Some time ago Francesca Cirpiani he had announced that he had known Alexander, a 30 year old from Cesenatico who had them stolen the heart conquering it with i tortellini.

Guest to RTL 102.5, However, the woman revealed that despite it being safety of his relationship with man and also a lot fallen in love of him, she would not like to take part in the famous reality of Channel 5, Temptation Island.

Francesca Cipriani says no to Temptation Island

Francesca Cipriani, who recently was a guest in the address book Trends & Celebrities, conducted by Francesco Fredella up RTL 102.5 News, he talked about his past experiences but also of his own future projects.

The woman explained that she would like to go back to Big Brother which, as many will remember, was his first television experience.

“The first love never forget! I owe a lot to Big Brother, I had 21 years, it was my first television experience that made me know to all of Italy. I’d like to come back a lot but I don’t know anything at the moment. “,

revealed the showgirl. There Cipriani, however, he also responded to some questions on his relationship with the partner come on Temptation Island, reality show for which someone has supposed his participation

“Take part? But no, we already have to to discuss is to argue? We get along so well! Already prove yourself so hard no”.

stressed the woman which, apparently, finds premature participation in Temptation Island. She and her partner, in fact, are known only a few months ago (precisely in February) and they still don’t feel ready to to test theirs love in television!