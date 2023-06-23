These are the words of the former protagonist of Temptation Island: “I almost died, he cut the veins of my wrist”

All who follow Temptation Island will undoubtedly remember the couple formed by Ciavy, or by Andrea Maliokapis, and by Valeria Liberati. The two participated in the edition of Maria De Filippi’s program aired in 2020. During the last few the former protagonist of Temptation Island he has returned to being talked about due to a serious domestic accident in which he became the protagonist.

Through some Instagram Stories, Ciavy revealed that he had become the protagonist of a drama domestic accident in which he almost died. According to his words, a bathroom cabinet fell on him and cut a vein.

The incident forced the former star of Temptation Island to undergo surgery, the outcome of which was revealed by Ciavy’s girlfriend, Valeria Liberati. These were his words about it:

The operation went well, they had to unclog a severed artery, a damaged tendon. He could have been worse. He was very lucky, even if you don’t think so, but something else could have happened. Luckily I was there at the time, it was very lucky. It’s fine, we’re fine.

And, continuing, the former protagonist of Temptation Island he then added:

I’m just a little exhausted, everything has been happening for days. This afternoon we’re going to see a bathroom because we can’t stay like this and in any case we have to remove everything that is there.

So, all’s well that ends well.

According to the words of Valeria Liberati, her boyfriend is much better and is recovering. We are sure that this episode will very soon become a bad memory for the couple. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Ciavy will reveal more details regarding the accident.