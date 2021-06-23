In these hours Alessandro Basciano, former Temptation Island tempter, gave an interview to Francesco Fredella, in the Trends & Celebrities column of RTL 102.5 News. The boy thus told some unpublished background regarding Valeria Liberati, with whom in the program he had tied a lot, but also about Ciavy, her boyfriend.

While the audience waits for the new edition of Temptation Island Alessandro Basciano, who had participated in the program last year, revealed some unexpected background about how things went between him and Ciavy Maliokapis once the program.

In the beloved reality show of Channel 5, in fact, the boy having attracted the attention of Valeria Liberati which, after being called to the bonfire of comparison from her boyfriend, she had decided to say goodbye.

Even if there were many who hoped to to see there Roman along with his tempter, however, the two never gave birth to one history but rather, Valeria she eventually got back with her ex. Things between them seem go really well but, in these hours, just Basciano revealed he had some disagreement with Ciavy!

Alessandro Basciano: rags fly with Ciavy

“After the program Ciavy, her boyfriend, he wrote me about Instagram asking me one more comparison. He wanted to talk to me, to understand why his girlfriend had lost my mind for me. I never talked about it, but now it is I do”.

he told Basciano, interviewed by RTL 102.5 News. According to his words, in fact, between him and Ciavy there has been some confrontation, mostly because of some messages exchanged with the Set Yourself Free.

“With Valeria we never saw each other again but I had gods little squabbles with Ciavy that he was angry because he thought that between me and her there was something about it important, also because she is done feel through gods messages which are, however, remained such“.

added the young. And who knows how he’ll take these confessions the Roman PR …