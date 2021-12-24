The public got to know Alessandro Autera for his participation in Temptation Island. The boy, who entered the program to fix things with his girlfriend, eventually met the single Carlotta Adacher and had left the reality show with her. Things are going so well between the two that soon they may even get married.

The tenth edition was aired last summer Temptation Island e so the public got to know various couples who decided to put theirs to the test feelings, as Alessandro Autera and Jessica Mascheroni.

The girl, fed up with her partner’s behavior focused only on himself, had decided to test him in the reality of temptations but not seeing a change aside on (Autera had continued to worry only about her body and her nutrition), she had let herself go with the single Davide Basolo.

Once the reality show was over, things hadn’t taken off for them while Alexander he had arranged to go out with the single Carlotta Adacher with which, despite some initial ups and downs, today things seem to be quite serious. Recently, in fact, the boy also talked about wedding!

Alessandro Autera: “Carlotta? She is almost my bride now! “

Once you have exited Temptation Island between Alessandro Autera and Carlotta Adacher there had been some hitch but now, as shown on the respective ones social, the two appear to be a couple happy And close-knit.

The girl is often together with her partner and, despite the distance, young people are accomplices and united. In some recent stories recorded just by Autera, in fact, the boy spoke of the former temptress as his own wife. That two are thinking of getting married?

“Miss Carlotta, indeed Mrs… Given that she is almost my bride now“.

were his precise words, which obviously did immediately be suspicious fans of the two. What do you say, it was one joke or are they already thinking about the future?