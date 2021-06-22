While the ninth edition of Temptation Island is about to return, Filippo Bisciglia gave a long interview to the official magazine of Men and Women where, however, he launched what appears to be a dig at competing programs, such as “Love Island”.

The June 30th the new edition of Temptation Island, which the public is waiting for with a lot interest. A few days ago we met the 6 pairs who will take part in the reality, through some videos of presentations published on official profiles of the program but which have also been broadcast on TV.

For what concern conductor, instead, it will always be Filippo Bisciglia which, as it does from eight years, once again he will carry on the show.

Enthusiastic for this new adventure, so, the man released to the official magazine of Men and women a long interview in which, however, he also teased Giulia De Lellis and the program that the young influencer led on Discovery +: Love Island.

Temptation Island: Bisciglia against Giulia De Lellis?

Read also: Giulia De Lellis and Damante getting married in 2021?

“If we talk about love, let’s talk about Temptation Island. If we talk about physical attraction, let’s talk about others programs “.

he said Filippo Bisciglia, speaking to the magazine Men and women and, while not citing the programs “Competitor”, it is clear that it refers to formats such as Love Island.

“The ones I’ve seen I don’t speak of love But say attraction. Gods are often won money. Here, however, they win nothing, if not some self-awareness, their routes and, in fact, some more answers. We are the love stories, the true stories. The others who knows. And then we are the first courses and the first love never forget “.

he continued, providing a further clue about the fact that you speak of the reality show hosted by Giulia De Lellis which, in effect, predicts the victory of a prize money for the winning couple.

TO Philip, in short, the new idea of Discovery +?