The weekly Oggi in these hours has dropped a real bomb on Carlos Maria Corona, son of Fabrizio Corona and Nina Moric. According to the recent indiscretion, in fact, the boy is dating Antonella Fiordelisi, a former temptress of Temptation Island.

Carlos Maria Corona is the son of Fabrizio Corona and Nina Moric. The guy was often pulled in the gossip newspapers by parents, that only now seem to have found the serenity.

Despite the ups and downs, the digs and the legal matters that involved their family, in fact, today the two are back to live together for the sake of the 19-year-old, who had a really troubled past.

The boy, who has always stood out for his education and for his kind ways, today it seems to have happened fiancé, at least as reported by the weekly Oggi. According to the magazine, in fact, alongside the young son of the former king of the paparazzi there would be Antonella Fiordelisi, former temptress of Temptation Island and ex-girlfriend of Francesco Chiofalo.

Carlos Maria Corona with Antonella Fiordelisi?

Antonella Fiordelisi made itself known to the public for its participation in Temptation Island, program in which he played the role of temptress. The girl was then long linked to Francesco Chiofalo, said Lenticchio, with which, however, he has recently Closed not without some controversy.

According to Oggi, however, the model would have found her again happiness next to Carlos Maria Corona, son of Fabrizio Corona. The weekly, in fact, has paparazzi the two in Milan and even if they weren’t there kisses or intimacy argues that there may be some tender.

It is unclear whether the two are alone friends or else but dad Fabrizio shared the news on his social networks giving it as one fake news. That Carlos, in short, is still single? What do you think?