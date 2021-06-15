Andrea Zelletta, former contestant of Big Brother Vip, and girlfriend Natalia Paragoni could be the new protagonists of Temptation Island 2021, only the official call is missing

Temptation Island, the format so loved (and hated) by couples all over Italy, is about to start again and like every year there are many VIP couples who are candidates to participate.

Also this year the program starts with very high expectations, especially if some rumors indicate Andrea Zelletta and Natalia Paragoni as possible protagonists.

He, fresh finalist of the last edition of Big Brother Vip signed by Alfonso Signorini, she became a character known to the general public thanks to participation in Men and women: a couple that would greatly help the production a get top-notch plays but, as always, to “get married” it is necessary to be two.

Andrea Zelletta on Temptation Island? Deny, but appreciate the program

For the moment ad expose yourself to show appreciation for the program was alone Andrea Zelletta he told Superguidatv

“We have not been called. Regardless of the intentions, there must always be a call from the program. We are not going to participate in Temptation Island because we are confronted with our feelings every day. I am in favor in any case to the program, because I know the authors and I appreciate their work “

If the career gives musician continues to be the primary commitment of Zelletta, while Paragoni became a writer to realize her autobiography, perhaps the desire to participate in such an important program it could professionally tickle their urge to return to the small screen.

We have been living together for two years now and our love is consolidated. We are slowly building our family. We are not in a hurry and we do not like to plan. We prefer to live for the day without thinking too much about the future

Words that they do not exclude an almost extreme experience a Temptation Island

Photo source instagram.com