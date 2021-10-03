In the last few hours the gossip rages on the alleged love story between the former Temptation Island competitor and the singer Caterina Lalli, aka Lialai. But to confirm the flirtation, an Instagram story has sprung up where the two are in Florence together.

The gossip he had launched it through his Instagram channel Deianira Marzano, but the stories published in these hours by Alessio Tanoni seem to support what the influencer said. The former competitor of Temptation Island 2021, fresh from the story with Natascia Zagato with whom he broke up this summer after the experience on TV, he is already dating another girl. This is Caterina Lalli, Tuscan singer, aka Lialai. In the past few hours Deianira Marzano had posted photos on her Instagram stories in which Alessio Tanoni and Caterina Lalli were about to get into the same car. Clearly not overwhelming evidence, but according to the influencer some well-informed say that the two have been dating for a few months already. On Saturday, then, Alessio Tanoni posted some stories on Instagram where he was in Florence for a tour of the city in the company of the Tuscan singer. A beautiful friendship or something more?

Alessio and Natascia

Alessio Tanoni had participated this summer in Temptation Island with his now ex Natascia Zagato. The two, at the conclusion of the program, had decided to go out together after final confrontation bonfire, despite the fact that the waters between the two were already quite rough. A conflict that the two seemed to have healed in some way, but after some time from the exit they broke up.

About Alessio’s private life doubts have always been advanced by his ex after they broke up. Natasha, through social media, he had repeatedly alluded to the situation he was experiencing and in particular to the fact that behind the reason for their breakup there was Alessio’s desire to reflect because he was interested in another woman. A version of the facts, which however, Tanoni has always denied.