Alessia Ligotti and Federico were one of the protagonist couples of this new edition of Temptation Island. In the comparison bonfire aired during the last episode of the program, the two decided to go out separately and to go down different paths. In these last few hours Federica is making a lot of talk about herself after returning to social networks: let’s find out together what is happening.

In the past few hours Alessia Ligotti has shared one on her Instagram page snap which is causing the pages of the main gossip newspapers to chat a lot. Federico’s ex-girlfriend showed herself to be completely different from how we met her in the program hosted by Philip Bisciglia.

In detail, Alessia appeared with black hair and lip more swollen. The shot affected many gossip newspapers. For example, ‘Cosmopolitan’ expressed himself on Alessia with these words:

Because there is so much talk about the latest social photos of Ale di Temptation Island? […] In addition to a photo with Filippo Bisciglia and a shot with her adventure partner Gabriela, Alessia shared some photos with her new followers in which she shows her new image. Darker hair and a fuller mouth: a change that has certainly not gone unnoticed by aficionados of Temptation Island. “Unrecognizable”, the most inflated comment, “It has already changed the connotations” and then “Face App is a complaint anyway”

At the moment Alexia she remained silent and preferred not to comment on what is circulating about her these days.

Temptation Islandthe first words of Alessia Ligotti after leaving the program

After the end of Temptation Island, Alessia Ligotti she returned to social media where she thanked all those who supported her during her journey in feelings. These were her words about it: