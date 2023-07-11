There was no lack of twists in the latest episode of Temptation Island. In particular, Alessia Ligotti and Federico thought about offering them. “You will have noticed that in the last few bonfires they weren’t present. Let’s see what happened”, explained the conductor Filippo Bisciglia. We discover that Alessia, increasingly in love with the single Lollo Di Curzio, spent a day with him that had an unexpected epilogue.

In fact, the two, left alone on the beach, kissed. Meanwhile Federico spoke of her girlfriend like this: “With her I am in the comfort zone. At home, treated like royalty, a golden cage. Last year I was in a lot of pain, she has no passion, she has no hobbies, I’m the center of her world. What brought us here is that I don’t feel for her the way she feels for me.” Then he admitted he was attracted to Dallas singles Carmen.

At that point Alessia asked for the confrontation bonfire: “He should have shown me that he wants to be with me. If I got close to Lorenzo it’s because he pushed me to do it. I’ve always issued it first. I can no longer accept this behavior. I think I don’t deserve it and he’s not doing well. I’m tired of being the weak side in the relationship and since he’s a coward, if he can’t make that decision, I’ll make it. So I ask for the comparison bonfire ”.

The twist comes when Federico decides not to accept the confrontation. “For a couple of days I have been starting a journey that is helping me to understand. I don’t think I love her and what’s more, I met a girl here who I fell in love with, I like her. I’m having sensations I haven’t felt in a while. I don’t know if I’ve ever tried them with Alessia. I have the impression that she herself is facing a path for which I have decided to give up the bonfire. This is not the time ”, he explained to Filippo Bisciglia. “You prove once again that you are selfish. From today on I will go my way without thinking about him”, was Alessia’s comment.