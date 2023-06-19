Alessia and Davide were the second couple that the Temptation Island production announced in the promo

Less and less is missing from the new edition of Temptation Island and on Canale 5 the production is slowly presenting the couples who will participate in the programme. The second couple announced in the promo of Maria De Filippi’s broadcast is the one formed by Alessia Bottle and Davide Rosati. Perhaps not everyone knows that Alessia has already participated in some TV programs: let’s find out together where we have already seen her.

In the promo of Temptation Island Alessia revealed that it was she who wrote to the program. The young woman said she wanted to get high forgive and wanting to win back her boyfriend after carrying on for two years a relation with another man. These were his words about it:

I wrote to Temptation Island because after having had a relationship for about two years with a much older person than me, in June of last year Davide discovered everything. In this year I have done everything to win him back. Unfortunately, however, I think I didn’t succeed. So now I want to understand if the two of us can stay together or should we definitely leave.

These, however, were the words of Alessia’s companion, David Rosati:

I hid from her that I knew about this story for a year and a half. I decided to participate because I want to understand if I can truly forgive my girlfriend and above all forget what she has done in the past.

Temptation Islandit’s not the first time that Alessia Bottle appears on TV: here’s where we’ve already seen her

As already mentioned, many will not have escaped the fact that it is not the first time that Alessia Bottle appears on the small screen. In fact, there are many TV programs in which the protagonist of Temptation Island has already participated.

Alessia was the protagonist of Take Me Outprogram conducted by Gabriele Corsi and by Forums. In addition, Alessia Bottle has also participated in Who knows you?a program hosted by Max Giusti and broadcast on Canale Nove.