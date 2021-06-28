The ninth edition of Temptation Island is about to start and, in fact, on Wednesday on Canale 5 the public will return to follow the adventures of six couples ready to put their feelings on the line. In the meantime, Alessandro Cecchi Paone commented on the upcoming debut of the program.

As many will remember Alessandro Cecchi Paone, famous conductor, in past yes it was often deployed against programs like the Big Brother Vip or Temptation Island (famous his outburst during the Telegatti of 2000) but, in the last period, man became a supporter of such transmissions, enough to participate as a competitor in the GF Vip.

In these hours, in fact, the Journalist he passed with flying colors Temptation Island, telling that he will follow him very carefully. Answering the letter of a spectator on “Nuovo Tv”, in fact, Cecchi Paone he has declared:

“It has an air of novelty that still lasts respect to others Reality show much more long-lived “. Read also: Barbara d’Urso forced to interrupt

he said, praising the program for the fact that it has “something extra”.

Alessandro Cecchi Paone: what do you think of Temptation Island

According to the words of Alessandro Cecchi Paone the reality show of Maria De Filippi, Temptation Island, has some characteristics that make it single and who, year after year, decree the success, such as the fact that couples have common problems, in which everyone can find.

Inside the village ofIs Morus Relaismoreover, “interesting dynamics” are created which, seen from the public, can bring i viewers to do important reflections. Then, the bonfires of comparison which, thanks to the “trash”, give fun and big laughs.

Also Cecchi Paone, in short, he can’t wait to enjoy the episodes of Temptation Island 2021 and discover the dynamics that will characterize the path of Floriana and Federico, Jessica and Alessandro, Manuela and Stefano, Claudia and Ste, Valentina and Tommaso, Natascia and Alessio.

What will happen at six pairs in their “Journey into feelings”?