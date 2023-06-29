After the first episode, the indiscretion about a couple who would have said goodbye has already arrived.

The new season kicked off on Monday Temptation Island and there was great expectation to meet the couples who will put their love to the test this year. After two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, there was also curiosity in understanding how the public responded to the call.

Well he responded in the best way by recording a real record of listening. The first installment of Temptation Island it was seen by an average of 3.6 million viewers with a share of 26% and peaks of even 42%. Really excellent numbers that have even exceeded the first episodes of Big Brother and the Island of the Famous this year. As we know, the program is not live and was recorded at the beginning of June, so as of today it has already concluded with all the verdicts of the case.

During the first episode there were presentations of the various couples with their respective reasons that prompted them to participate in the program by putting their love at stake. There have already been the first videos showing the first strange behavior on both sides.

Well apparently a couple is already certain that at the end of the journey they left for good. The gossip expert revealed the anticipation Amedeo Venza who confessed in Instagram stories that a couple said goodbye after the bonfire.

“There is already the name of a couple who have gone out separate” – wrote Amedeo. And the web has already risen trying to predict who it is. Eyes are focused above all on the couple made up of manu and Isabella.

Isabella was the first to ask her boyfriend for a comparison bonfire after the first episode. The girl, disappointed by what she saw through the videos, decided to get to the confrontation which will be aired during the next episode. Will they be the first to say goodbye?