The ninth edition of Temptation Island has not yet been broadcast and a scandal has already broken out in the Is Morus Relais village. According to some rumors, in fact, one of the couples in the game has already been disqualified!

The 7 June recordings of Temptation Island, that soon will be back on TV to keep company with the public of Channel 5 which, for years now, follows with passion the program.

The bets will air only a end of month, to be exact from June 30th, but some previews have already sent fans of the program. According to some indiscretions, in fact, it looks like the conductor Filippo Bisciglia he would have already dealt with one particular situation.

What is it success? One of the couples would have broken the regulation, thus undergoing the disqualification is thus having to abandon the game. Here’s how things went!

Temptation Island: couple breaks the rules

Missing less and less broadcasting of the new season of Temptation Island and the public, which only a few days ago has known the couples, is looking forward to to discover what will the characters in play and what adventures will give life. Apparently, though, one of the couples would already abandoned the game.

As he had explained to us Raffaella Mennoia this edition’s competitors are all very types jealous and, precisely because of this jealousy, it seems that two lovers have passed the barriers that separate the villages.

A few years ago it also happened to Tara Gabrieletto and Cristian Galella which, in fact, had been themselves disqualified for having evaded there surveillance. Also to Salvatore Di Carlo and Teresa Cilia the same fate had struck, as did a Ciro Petrone, that he could no longer stand her away from his girlfriend Federica.

But what do we owe wait for us this time? A new couple will come to replace the two? In a few days of it we will know more!