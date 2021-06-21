The new edition of Temptation Island is missing less and less, which will officially start on June 30, 2021. The recordings have just begun and, according to some rumors, there will be no shortage of twists. A competitor, in fact, would even be ready to come out.

We recently met the new couples who will take part in Temptation Island. It is about 12 competitors who are ready to test theirs love and theirs feelings spending 21 days on a wonderful island in Sardinia.

There will always be management Filippo Bisciglia and the audience can’t wait to get it done to drive on this journey of 21 days. The couples will stay together or the crisis they will take them to split up? What will happen to the engaged and to girlfriends?

Precisely in these days the first ones are coming out rumors. The recordings are indeed get started and, thus, some small spoilers have already been released.

Read also: Lucifer 6, filming has begun: all the scoops on the sixth and final cast

One of them concerns one of the competitors who, apparently, could confess his homosexuality at the bonfire!

Temptation Island, boyfriend admits: “I’m Gay”

The first couple we met was the one formed by Claudia and Ste. The two were supposed to get married next year but everything was postponed due to pandemic. Then there are Tommaso and Valentina, divided by 19 years of difference.

We have also known Manuela and Stefano, who are in a relationship difficulty because of all betrayals of him and Jessica and Alessandro, engaged by seven years. The last two pairs consist of Natascia and Alessio is Floriana and Federico.

According to some indiscretions, however, one of the engaged aforementioned soon could upset the girlfriend (and the audience) with a particular news.

For now it is not known who it is but, according to the indiscretions, the boy in question he would be ready to confess the truth about his own sexual tastes to his partner. Apparently, in fact, thanks to his path toIs Morus Relais he would understand the truth about hers homosexuality. When will this come twist?