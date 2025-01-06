‘Temptation Island’ returns to Telecinco with Sandra Barneda in front. Five couples have headed to the Dominican Republic to test your love and check if they are really made for each other.

Herein eighth edition must coexist, separately, with single men and womenwho will not make things easy for them. And they also come ready to fall in love or, at least, to have a good time.

At the bonfires they must see images of their boyfriends and girlfriends through the famous tablet dating other people and in unimaginable situations. Jealousy, insecurities, fear and tension will come to light, but they will have to trust and remain calm, as long as the limits are not crossed, if they want the your relationship comes out unscathed.

This new installment of one of Mediaset’s star programs promises “leave no one indifferent”. From the first day, viewers will be able to see closeness and connections, but also tears and the desperation of those who feel that the love of their life is letting them down.









So that you don’t miss anything, we tell you who are the five couples and the tempting and tempting from ‘Temptation Island 8’.

‘Temptation Island 8’ features five couples. Each one is at a different point in the relationship. There are some that have been around for a long time. Others, however, not so much. In any case, it is clear that something between them is not quite right. Therefore, they come to this program to test yourself and confirm that you are in love.

Eros (28 years old) and Bayan (23 years old) arrive at ‘The Island of Temptations 8’ from Palma de Mallorca. They carry four years togetheralthough he has been unfaithful to her on several occasions. Therefore, he wants to show him in the Dominican Republic that he has changed and earn his trust again.

Gerard (31 years old) and Dawn (23 years old) are from Ciudad Real and Madrid. They only carry one yearbut their relationship has been full of comings and goings. They disembark on ‘Temptation Island 8’ so that he can show his girlfriend that he is finally ready to commit.

joel (25 years) and Andrea (28 years old) have taken a plane from Barcelona to undergo the most exciting adventure of their lives in the Dominican Republic. They carry three years togetheralthough they have gone through the occasional breakup. She has always considered the boy to be very dependent, something that overwhelmed her. In ‘Temptation Island 8’ they want to check how they behave when they are alone.

Montoya (30 years old) is from Seville and Anita (26 years old) from Barcelona. They met on the television program ‘El Conquistador’, on TVE. However, neither he paid attention to her nor she to him. When the reality show ended, the flame arose. After a year togetherarrive at ‘Temptation Island 8’ with the aim of testing their love and, if everything goes well, starting a family.

Fran (28 years old) and Ann (23 years old) are from Vigo. After a year and a half of relationshiphave decided to participate in ‘Temptation Island 8’ so that she can overcome her jealousy. The young woman even put a GPS on her boyfriend’s cell phone. Can she finally trust him?

Temptresses and temptresses from ‘Temptation Island 8’

In ‘Temptation Island 8’ there are eight single men and ten single women willing to give everything to test the love of the five couples. The boys will go to the brides’ villa, while the temptresses will live with the grooms in another impressive mansion.

Kevin (22 years old, Las Palmas de Gran Canarias). Teaching Student.

Jesus (28 years old, Córdoba). Fitter.

David (30 years old, Alicante). Taxi driver.

Agus (25 years old, Barcelona). Marine science and technology student.

Guille (23 years old, Barcelona). Sanitary.

Fran (31 years old, Almería). Businessman.

Gerard (29 years old, Barcelona). Warehouse operator.

Borja (26 years old, Estepona). Businessman.

Claudia (27 years old, Malaga). Beautician.

Nataly (28 years old, Barcelona). International transport technique.

Erika (23 years old, Seville). Aesthetics student.

Mayeli (26 years old, Valencia). Commercial.

Paula (24 years old, Granada). Makeup artist.

Pigeon (25 years old, Chiclana de la Frontera). Veterinary assistant.

Miriam (22 years old, Alicante). Businesswoman.

Rachel (32 years old, Brazil/Ibiza). Lawyer.

Sofia (28 years old, Tenerife). Accounting student.

Aida (29 years old, Alicante). Biotechnologist

Furthermore, they will enter three VIP temptersalthough their identities are not yet officially known. Reality fans already have their bets and names like Rubén Torres, finalist of ‘Survivientes 2024’ or Manuel González, from ‘La Isla de las Tentaciones 6’, are coming up.

When does ‘Temptation Island 8’ start?

‘Temptation Island 8’ starts this Monday, December 6, coinciding with the kings day. The program starts at 10:00 p.m. and can be followed on Telecinco.