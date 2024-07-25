Temptation Island 2024 streaming and live tv: where to watch the sixth episode

Tonight, Thursday 25 July 2024, at 9:30 pm on Canale 5, the sixth and final episode of Temptation Island 2024 will air, the docu-reality hosted by Filippo Bisciglia now in its eleventh edition. Also this year, couples aged between 20 and 35, with no children in common and not married, will put their love to the test, living for 21 days apart in a luxury resort in the company of tempting singles. At the end of the 21 days (but also during the journey), the couples will meet to decide whether to leave the program together or go out separately. Where to watch Temptation Island 2024 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast on Thursday evenings at 9.30pm on Canale 5 starting from June 27th.

Temptation Island 2024 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to watch and rewatch various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes?

We have seen where to watch Temptation Island 2024 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Canale 5? In total, six episodes will be broadcast: the first on June 27, 2024; the last – barring changes – on July 25. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):