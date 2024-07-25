Temptation Island 2024: previews and couples of the sixth and final episode, July 25

Tonight, Thursday 25 July 2024, at 9:30 pm on Canale 5, the sixth and final episode of Temptation Island 2024 will air, the docu-reality hosted by Filippo Bisciglia now in its eleventh edition. Also this year, couples aged between 20 and 35, with no children in common and not married, will put their love to the test, living for 21 days apart in a luxury resort in the company of tempting singles. At the end of the 21 days (but also during the journey), the couples will meet to decide whether to leave the program together or go out separately. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews

The journey into feelings ends. All the couples still in the game will face the bonfire of confrontation while two couples have already left the reality show early: Ludovica and Christian and Alessia and Lino and Gaia and Luca. We will therefore see if the couples still in the game will decide to leave the program together or separate. There will be no shortage of twists: after seeing many videos of her boyfriend Alex who on the one hand approaches the single Nicole and on the other humiliates her by calling her a kept woman, Vittoria is in crisis and will get closer and closer to the single Simone. Kisses and groping were evident between the two, which is why Alex has asked for an immediate bonfire of confrontation. Will she accept?

Then there is space for Martina and Raul. He has always been very jealous, and during this experience she got close to the single Carlo Marini, triggering the angry reaction of Raul who threw objects in the air several times. What will become of this couple? Finally, there will also be space for the couple formed by Siria and Matteo, with the latter ready to do anything to not lose his love.

Temptation Island 2024: Couples

Who are the couples of Temptation Island 2024? In total we will see seven couples face the journey of feelings. Couples and tempters will land tonight in Sardinia, at the Is Morus Relais resort. A paradise in the south of the island where for 21 days tempters and temptresses will try in every way to question the relationships of the competing couples. In fact, from tonight the couples will separate, staying in two different villages. Let’s find out who the couples are.

Syria And Matteo engaged for seven years. The girl: “I’m writing to Temptation Island because I’ve changed in every way and I want to understand if who I am today is okay with him.”

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Temptation Island 2024 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Wednesday and/or Thursday evenings at 9:30 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to watch and rewatch various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.