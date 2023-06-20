A couple from Temptation Island has already ended up in the center of gossip, here’s what happened

Over the last few days, the first couples who will participate in “Temptation Island”. The program conducted by Filippo Bisciglia will start on Monday 26 June but numerous rumors about the first competitors have already emerged. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Temptation Island is one of the most loved and followed TV programs in the world of Italian television. The new edition of the program conducted by Philip Bisciglia will start on Monday 26 June 2023. Over the last few days the first competitors who will take part in the cast of the reality show broadcast on Canale 5. Among the couples we find the one formed by Manuel and Francesca, Gabriela and Giuseppe, Alessia and Davide, Vittoria and Daniele and Manu and Isabella.

Although there are still seven days left for the debut of the famous format, some unpublished ones have already emerged rumors regarding one of the couples. We are currently unaware of theidentity of those directly involved. Anyway, he thought about it Amedeo Venza to reveal some more details.

Therefore, according to what the gossip expert claims, one of the competitors would have decided to participate in the program conducted by Filippo Bisciglia for a precise reason. These were hers words:

Filming has begun and within the couples there is a “boyfriend” who allegedly confided to his closest friends that his intention is to get his girlfriend to leave. Because he often betrayed her even outside of her.

We are currently unaware of the reliability of that news as these are only guesses. To find out if the mysterious competitor will really leave his girlfriend, we just have to wait for the new episodes of the most awaited reality show of summer 2023.