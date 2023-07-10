Temptation Island 2023: advances and couples of the third episode, 10 July

Tonight, Monday 10 July 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 the third episode of Temptation Island 2023 will be broadcast, the docu-reality show hosted by Filippo Bisciglia now in its tenth edition. Also this year, unmarried couples between the ages of 20 and 35, with no children in common, will put their love to the test, living for 21 days apart in a luxury resort in the company of tempting singles. At the end of the 21 days (but also during the journey), the couples will meet to decide whether to leave the program together or go out separately. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances and couples

What are the Tempation Island couples 2023? In all we will see seven couples. They are Gabriella and Giuseppe, Alessia and Davide, Vittorie and Daniele, Manu and Isabella, Francesca and Manuel, Ale and Federico, Mirko and Perla.

In this third episode the couples begin to “creak” or rather “to crackle” just like the fire of the bonfires that took place in the last episode. Among these, in fact, there is Ale who seems to have approached the single Lollo. But nothing compared to what happened observing her behavior and, above all, hearing what her boyfriend Federico said about her…

Manu and Isabella, after the bonfire, decided it was no longer the case to continue with the reality show and so they left the island together. So there are six pairs left in the race. Gabriela and Giuseppe, Ale and Federico, Daniele and Vittoria, Alessia and Davide, Francesca and Manuel and Perla and Mirko.

The third episode opens tonight with a new bonfire. This time the comparison comes from a request from David. He is looking for more comprehensive answers from Alessia, but all that remains is to understand if Alessia will want to give them to him and if she will appear before him to answer all the doubts that torment her boyfriend.

Not just clarifications and compromising videos. Filippo Bisciglia, in the previews, declared that during the course of the episode we will see a video that for one of the remaining couples will lead to a choice to be made. Just as if they were at a crossroads from which their path within Temptation Island 2023 will take a completely unexpected direction.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Temptation Island 2023 on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.30 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.