Temptation Island 2023: advances and couples of the second episode, 3 July

Tonight, Monday 3 July 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 the second episode of Temptation Island 2023 will be broadcast, the docu-reality show hosted by Filippo Bisciglia now in its tenth edition. Also this year, unmarried couples between the ages of 20 and 35, with no children in common, will put their love to the test, living for 21 days apart in a luxury resort in the company of tempting singles. At the end of the 21 days (but also during the journey), the couples will meet to decide whether to leave the program together or go out separately. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances and couples

What are the Tempation Island couples 2023? In all we will see seven couples. They are Gabriella and Giuseppe, Alessia and Davide, Vittorie and Daniele, Manu and Isabella, Francesca and Manuel, Ale and Federico, Mirko and Perla.

In this second episode there will be tension between Davide and Alessia, with her boyfriend so nervous after seeing a video that he has to be consoled by Giuseppe. Disappointment for Vittoria, who after seeing her boyfriend Daniele get too close to a temptress blurts out: “I felt like I saw a film”. Bad news also for Federico, who thus comments on the video of his girlfriend Ale: “I couldn’t wait for it to end”.

Francesca will burst into tears, disheartened by Manuel’s behavior so much that her travel companions have to support her in front of the tablet. And then there is anticipation for the confrontation bonfire requested by Isabella. According to her advances, her partner Manu accepted the confrontation. How will it end? Spoiler alert: according to rumors it seems that in the end the two will decide to leave the program together and continue their story, despite a tough discussion.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Temptation Island 2023 on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.30 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.