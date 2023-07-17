Temptation Island 2023: advances and couples of the fourth episode, 17 July

Tonight, Monday 17 July 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 the fourth episode of Temptation Island 2023 will be broadcast, the docu-reality show hosted by Filippo Bisciglia now in its tenth edition. Also this year, unmarried couples between the ages of 20 and 35, with no children in common, will put their love to the test, living for 21 days apart in a luxury resort in the company of tempting singles. At the end of the 21 days (but also during the journey), the couples will meet to decide whether to leave the program together or go out separately. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances and couples

What are the Tempation Island couples 2023? In all, we will see seven couples during the program. They are Gabriella and Giuseppe, Alessia and Davide, Vittorie and Daniele, Manu and Isabella, Francesca and Manuel, Ale and Federico, Mirko and Perla.

In this fourth episode, the stories of the couples left in the game will continue on the line we have already seen, with situations in the balance but which do not foresee unexpected jolts. So what was “spicy” has already aired? It seems that in some ways yes, and that the fourth installment will delve deeper into the dynamics between the couples. Here is a summary of what is happening between the remaining pairs:

Ali and Federico : the fiancée asked for the early bonfire in the last episode but was left with a fistful of flies because Federico didn’t show up, stating that he wanted to deepen the feeling that is arising with the single Carmen. In the next episode she Ale she will ask Filippo not to show any more clips to her boyfriend because at this point she wants to follow her path alone. Will love arise between Ale and Fouad?

: the fiancée asked for the early bonfire in the last episode but was left with a fistful of flies because Federico didn’t show up, stating that he wanted to deepen the feeling that is arising with the single Carmen. In the next episode she Ale she will ask Filippo not to show any more clips to her boyfriend because at this point she wants to follow her path alone. Will love arise between Ale and Fouad? Victoria and Daniel : there is more and more distance between the two boyfriends and both are getting closer to the singles they are confiding in. In the next episode, however, no “unrecoverable” step will happen.

: there is more and more distance between the two boyfriends and both are getting closer to the singles they are confiding in. In the next episode, however, no “unrecoverable” step will happen. Pearl and Mirko : both are very smoking after the last videos seen and with each passing day they are getting closer to the single tempters Greta and Igor. This is the couple that more than the others could reserve surprises and twists in the next episode.

: both are very smoking after the last videos seen and with each passing day they are getting closer to the single tempters Greta and Igor. This is the couple that more than the others could reserve surprises and twists in the next episode. Frances and Manuel: even in this couple, despite the videos seen in the bonfires, there will be no shock.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Temptation Island 2023 on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.30 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.