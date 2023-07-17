Temptation Island 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the fourth episode

Tonight, Monday 17 July 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 the fourth episode of Temptation Island 2023 will be broadcast, the docu-reality show hosted by Filippo Bisciglia now in its tenth edition. Also this year, unmarried couples between the ages of 20 and 35, with no children in common, will put their love to the test, living for 21 days apart in a luxury resort in the company of tempting singles. At the end of the 21 days (but also during the journey), the couples will meet to decide whether to leave the program together or go out separately. Where to see Temptation Island 2023 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.30 on Canale 5.

Temptation Island 2023 live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Temptation Island 2023 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Canale 5? In all, six episodes will be aired: the first on Monday 26 June 2023; the latest – subject to changes – Monday 31 July 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):