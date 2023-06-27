First fiery episode for Temptation Island 2023. Only one day has passed in the village and some couples already seem to be in crisis: boyfriends and girlfriends have immediately started to ‘attach’. Will Manu show up at the early confrontation bonfire requested by Isabella? Giuseppe immediately set his sights on one of the temptresses, Gabriela was summoned twice to the pinnettu to observe her boyfriend’s behaviour. Cold shower for Mirko during the first pinnettu: After Perla complained about him, calling him boring, she got a foot massage from a tempter. First stunned and then visibly nervous, Mirko (“She says I’m apathetic, but she turned me off”), threw a bottle on the floor.

For some, the moment of saying goodbye was not so simple… Daniele took one of the temptresses by the hand and greeted his fiancée “Ciao amo'”. Vittoria was disappointed: “Why are you being stron … She was all happy” she added referring to the temptress. “I didn’t think we could say goodbye,” he said. “Don’t start calling me bullshit… because you make me tick”.

At the helm of the broadcast broadcast on Mondays in prime time on Canale 5 as always Filippo Bisciglia who leads the boyfriends and girlfriends on this journey of feelings.