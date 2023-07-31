Temptation Island 2023: advances and couples of the sixth episode, 31 July

Tonight, Monday 31 July 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 the sixth episode of Temptation Island 2023 will be broadcast, the docu-reality show hosted by Filippo Bisciglia now in its tenth edition. Also this year, unmarried couples between the ages of 20 and 35, with no children in common, will put their love to the test, living for 21 days apart in a luxury resort in the company of tempting singles. At the end of the 21 days (but also during the journey), the couples will meet to decide whether to leave the program together or go out separately. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances and couples

What are the Tempation Island couples 2023? In all, we will see seven couples during the program. They are Gabriella and Giuseppe, Alessia and Davide, Vittorie and Daniele, Manu and Isabella, Francesca and Manuel, Ale and Federico, Mirko and Perla.

For Temptation Island comes the final between surprises and twists. Tonight we will find out how it will end for the last two couples still on the island: in fact there will be a showdown for Daniele and Vittoria and Ale and Federico. Meanwhile, hot anticipations arrive on the official social networks of the reality show. In fact, there is a request for an early bonfire from one of the girls: who will it be? In a video we see the conductor Filippo Bisciglia announcing a new request for an early comparison bonfire. Ale, for her there will be a video in the “pinnettu”, she has made a decision: “I no longer recognize him as a person, he is someone else. From now on, I want him to see everything I’ve done here.” What will happen? And then there’s Daniele who says in no uncertain terms: “This video hurt me, it really knocked me out”. What images will have shaken him?

Streaming and TV

Where to see Temptation Island 2023 on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.30 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.