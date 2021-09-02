Alessio Tanoni, a former Temptation Island competitor, was recently spotted with a mysterious woman. According to rumors, the girl in question is an adult film actress. Here’s how things would be.

We keep talking about Alessio Tanoni and Natascia Zagato, two of the competitors who took part in the last edition of Temptation Island. The two in the village had lived many ups and downs but in the end they had managed to overcome theirs difficulty, deciding to dating.

The idyll did not last long and, in fact, a few weeks ago the couple announced to having closed. What looked like just a pause for reflection, however, it has turned into a final goodbye, even because Tanoni seemed to have a new one flame.

Him, after allegations of the ex partner, had made it clear that he did not have no new relationship but today it seems that things are in different way. The boy, in fact, was spotted together with one woman who, according to some reports, would be a por * o!

Alessio Tanoni: who is his new flame

To report the flirt from Alessio Tanoni it was Deianira Marzano, who posted some on his profile shots of the former competitor of Temptation Island together with a mysterious girl.

Shortly after the popular columnist received a report from one of his followers indicating the young woman in the shot as Martina Smeraldi, adult film actress.

She will be there new flame of the young man from the Marches? In fact only some time ago there Zagato he had “accused” the ex-boyfriend of having her already replaced with a new woman and even if then Alessio he had denied everything, in the paparazzi with Martina it really seems to be intimate with her.

Certainly in the next few hours we will find out more but, in the meantime, we are waiting for the directly interested answer. Will admit flirtation or, once again, lo will deny?