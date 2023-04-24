Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- temporary producers of the Tosalibampo Stock Exchange 1 and 2 are still waiting for the 100 percent completion of the program in this area. fertilizer delivery for the benefit of all producers.

Esther Castillo León, president of the ejidal commissioner of the Tosalibampo bags number 2, indicated that although up to now few producers have received this benefit, fortunately it has already begun to flow and there is confidence that this support will reach them. all producers, as the lists of beneficiaries expand.

He said that the State government also has an offer that they will channel the aid of peanut and sesame seeds and they are waiting for the windows to open at the State Secretary of Agriculture to enroll in this program, which is very Important for seasonal workers.

The leader of the seasonal workers of this rural community belonging to the municipality of Ahome expressed hope that this year there will be a good storm, since, according to the meteorological forecasts, the possibility that the phenomenon of El Niño will occur again and there is also the offer of the state authorities that they will implement the cloud bombardment program with due opportunity.