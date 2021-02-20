Temporary work The shortage of nurses in the Helsinki region is already so severe that the personnel service is also starting to use subcontractors – Entrepreneur Fadumo Ali believes he knows the solution

Seure, which supplies deputies to the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital Districts, now has to resort to subcontractors itself. One of them is Fadumo Ali’s company Hoiwa. Ali also wants to improve working conditions in the industry.

Huge for the first time, the maternal shortage of nurses has even driven even the self-employed personnel service Society to use subcontractors. At the same time, a new kind of market niche for social and health services has opened up for companies that provide services to landlords.

The care industry has the CEO of the Society Anne Sivulan according to the recent awakening of the need for small players as well. The association provides deputy nurses to its owners, ie the social and health services of Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen, as well as the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District and the Central Uusimaa Consortium of Municipalities in Keusote.

“The labor shortage is so severe that it has sparked the industry,” Sivula says.

One of the early awakeners has been a fresh entrepreneur Fadumo Ali. In the spring of 2020, he launched a labor hiring company called Hoiwa.

Trained as a nurse, Ali draws the entrepreneur’s grip on his experience in the field. He has also worked as a substitute for nurses, for example. Ali says he knows better than well what it’s like to make shifts where there are many caregivers missing from the ward.

Hoiwa has been involved in the Society’s historic competition in January. For the first time, Seure has decided to hire local and nurses from subcontractors. Nurses’ deputies are especially needed in the spring, as the City of Helsinki is implementing the patient information system Apoti. We need to train our own people.

Seure has indicated that the number of substitutes required from subcontractors is 100–250 person-years. The contract period is two years.

“We can now direct orders to subcontractors insofar as the Society’s own pool is not enough,” Sivula says.

Hoiwa also produces deputies for the City of Helsinki. It is one of four companies from which the city has decided last week to buy substitute caregivers for home care this spring.

Head of the service area responsible for the development of home care Soili Partanen says that the city must now use direct procurement without competitive tendering for essential replacement needs that Seure has not been able to meet.

“As the organizer of the service, we are responsible for ensuring that we have enough staff,” says Partanen.

According to Partanen, these are close nurses, some nurses, especially on weekdays. According to Partanen, more than 1,700 nurses work in home care in Helsinki. About nine out of ten of the deputies they need are bought from Society and the rest from rental companies like Hoiwa.

“We order deputies for several thousand shifts every month. That is why co-operation with both the Society and companies offering temporary work is very important, ”says Partanen.

Hoiwa has an agreement with the City of Helsinki on the transfer of temporary labor to coronary vaccination points. At Malmi, entrepreneur Fadumo Ali went to see how the work of Inka Saalango, who had been employed as a vaccineer through Hoiwa, went smoothly.­

Hoiwan The lists also provide coronary vaccines at vaccination points in Helsinki. If necessary, Hoiwa would provide deputies to Herttoniemi Reserve Hospital if needed to treat coronary patients. For these services, Hoiwa has competitive contracts with the city.

In just over six months, Ali says Hoiwa has amassed about 200 war professionals. According to Ali, access to co-operation with the Society and the City of Helsinki required that “we were just on display”.

It is therefore a matter of giving evidence and persevering.

“We were in constant contact with the city of Helsinki, and the shortage of deputy caregivers was constantly severe.”

Labor in addition to caring, Alilla has another goal for her company. She wants to improve working practices in the industry and the role of carers.

An important reason for the shortage of nurses is the lack of appreciation, according to Ali. The prestige of the industry should be improved. Already studying to be a nurse, Ali says that she has heard the nurses’ nasty experiences of well-being at work. She considers her experience of home care to be her particular strength.

“The lack of appreciation was evident everywhere. I know what it feels like to be a caregiver, ”Ali says.

Hoiwa was not established to employ nurses with a foreign background, but since its inception, there have been grievances that Hoiwa also wants to address.

Ali, who is from Somalia, has lived in Finland since he was a toddler. He says that as a Finn he now wants to be a bridge between different cultures and bring his skills to the use of society.

“I want to point out that immigrants have a lot to give to Finland.”

Fadumo Ali, who has a Somali background, has lived in Finland almost all his life. He says that he himself is well employed as a nurse but at the same time is aware of the shortcomings he wants to remedy in the industry through his company Hoiwa.­

Hoiwa According to Finnish entrepreneurs, is one of the first companies founded by people with a foreign background in its field. Ali employs eight people in Hoiwa, including Ali. Six of them have a foreign background. Three of Hoiwa’s shareholders have a foreign background.

Foreign background means a person whose either or only known parent was born abroad.

Of course, Hoiwa is not completely unique. In recent years, at least the Golden Nurses, Medipulssi and FinnMedPro for entrepreneurs with a foreign background have been established to hire staff and provide other health services.

According to Ali, about 30-40 percent of local nurses who have registered in Hoiwa have a foreign background. The majority of nurses, on the other hand, are the native population, he said. Ali also knows what it’s like to be a caregiver with a foreign background.

She says she tells nurses with a foreign background about their professional rights because she estimates they may be missing that information.

“You can’t afford to choose in this area. But I don’t think that without a shortage of caregivers, so many people with an immigrant background would be employed, ”Ali says.

Discrimination seems to be one major background factor for the entrepreneurship of people with a foreign background as well. The Ministry of Employment and the Economy’s information on entrepreneurs with a foreign background is scarce. However, the rate of entrepreneurship of people from the Middle East or Africa is being raised by “forced entrepreneurship,” says a ministry specialist Antti Kaihovaara.

According to Kaihovaara, general information is available from public sources that entrepreneurs with a foreign background tend to employ fewer people than native companies.

“Because of discrimination, there can be forced entrepreneurship because otherwise they will not be employed,” Kaihovaara says.

Ali says he also wants to influence discrimination against carers with a foreign background. In Finland, for example, she talks about those who have completed a nursing degree in English and do not always get a job that matches their education. Because proficiency in the Finnish language would be important.

Language skills is really on Helsinki’s Partanen list of skills required of deputies. According to Partanen, the entrepreneur’s background is irrelevant as long as the company meets the minimum requirements for tenders. They relate to the temporary worker’s skills, such as qualifications, work experience – and language skills.

According to Ali, language skills need to be improved so that, for example, a nurse can get a job that matches her education instead of a nurse’s job.

“Students studying English should also receive Finnish language instruction so that they can find better employment,” says Ali.

Another drawback that needs to be improved is trampling on working conditions. According to Ali, no caregiver should agree to be cheap labor or “light entrepreneurs” who are paid premiums and for whom, for example, pension insurance premiums remain unpaid.

“There are long shifts without overtime pay,” Ali says.