Yesterday, the emirates of Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah witnessed heavy and moderate rain as a result of the tropical depression that the country is passing through. The rain caused a sand collapse on the side of the road leading to Emirates Road in Ras Al Khaimah, in addition to the flow of Wadi Al Qur south of the emirate, and the closure of some roads in Umm Al Quwain. .

Ras Al Khaimah Police added that the emirate witnessed heavy rains, and therefore community members must avoid places where valleys collect water and runoff, take caution while driving vehicles, reduce speed, and adhere to the instructions of the competent authorities.

For its part, the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority indicated a temporary cessation of the international public transport bus line between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the Musandam Governorate, in addition to the cessation of public transport lines across cities to Dubai Mall, the Global Village, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and heritage lessons were also temporarily suspended, as a result of the weather fluctuations prevailing in The state, in order to preserve the safety of the public.

Umm Al Quwain Police also decided, due to the weather condition that the country is going through, to close a number of roads in the emirate, and called on the public to stay at home and not go out except for emergency cases only. It also called on drivers to take caution, reduce speed, avoid places where rain accumulates, and adhere to the authorities’ instructions. Competent.

For its part, Umm Al Quwain Municipality intensified its efforts to deal with the weather situation and called on the public to exercise caution and contact the toll-free number 800898 in the event of reporting any water accumulations as a result of rain.