Several vehicles were affected in Buenos Aires.
Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. EFE
The (Inumet) issued a yellow alert this Sunday for “strong and intense storms.”
The strong storm that hit most of Uruguay in the early hours of this Sunday He left a balance of two people, including an 8-year-old minor, in the department (province) of Colonia (southwest).
According to the local press, The minor died after a tree fell due to strong winds on a cabin where he was with other people.
The other victim, a 20-year-old man, lost his life after being hit by a tree while riding a motorcycle along one of the local routes.
Meanwhile, the Municipality of Montevideo reported through X (formerly Twitter) about the work to collect fallen trees in different parts of the city after the strong winds.
The Uruguayan National Institute of Meteorology (Inumet) issued a yellow alert this Sunday for “strong and intense storms” Due to an atmospheric disturbance associated with a humid and unstable air mass, it affects the country.
“It should be noted that in storm areas, intense rains may be recorded in short periods, hail, intense electrical activity and strong gusts of wind,” the agency indicated in a statement that will be updated at 2:00 p.m. local time ( 17:00 GMT).
