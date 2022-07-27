No summer skiing on Zermatt-Cervinia. The retreat of the glaciers shifts the Italy-Switzerland border

There will be no skiing on the Matterhorn this summer. Decision, to close the lifts in the district of Zermatt-Cerviniafor the summer season of this year, disclosed in a press release by the ski lift management company. The precautionary measure was taken following the strong movements of glacierswhich, withdrawing, stand moving the border between Italy and Switzerland. Another safety maneuver was theextension of the forbidden area of ​​Canazeiafter the Marmolada tragedy.

Reassured, however, ski enthusiasts in the summer season, subject to a stop only for this year. “It’s about a temporary interruption of the summer skiing activity, during which, however, the maintenance work on the slopes and ski lifts will continue. The training tracks will also be prepared so that they can be reused at any time “, reads the press release.

“The low snowfall on the summer ski area of ​​Zermatt-Cervinia in the winter of 2021/2022, in combination with the current high temperatures and the rains over 4000 meters above sea levelmake it temporarily impossible to continue summer skiing “- reads the press release -. The problems relating to the lack of snow affect the technical maintenance of the ski lifts and the preparation of the slopes, activities that become increasingly demanding, ensuring that the the usual standards cannot be guaranteed at this time.This decision takes into account the high security guarantees that Zermatt Bergbahnen to its guests and ski teams “.

Do not worry, therefore, for thethe highly anticipated “Gran Becca” Ski World Cup, expected on 29 and 30 October 2022for the men’s downhill, and the 5 and 6 November, for the corresponding female circuit. The track, already ready for half of its development in Switzerland, will be subject to continuous maintenance work until the start of the races.

“With these measures, Zermatt Bergbahnen can guarantee that, in the event of lower temperatures and sufficient snowfall, the training of the ski teams and summer skiing can resume at any time to the usual extent. With the current weather conditions, nothing should stand in the way of the “Matterhorn Cervino Speed ​​Opening “with the first cross-border races in the history of the Ski World Cup, which will take place in late October and early November 2022 “, says Markus Hasler, CEO of Zermatt Bergbahnen.

“Year-round skiing activities are one of the strengths of the Zermatt-Matterhorn region and the Matterhorn Ski Paradise. The temporary interruption of summer skiing activities will not change this strategic orientation in any way “, concludes Hasler.



